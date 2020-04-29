STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural poor not getting ration: Survey

Assessment of food, nutrition in 5 dists shows needy not getting foodgrains, dry ration, eggs

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prashanth Belur, a 9th Class student from Chikkasindogi village in Koppal, says he has gone to his school several times to collect ration for his family, but has come back empty-handed.Rathna Etthinmane, a 33-year-old widow with three young children from Mudlapura village, also in Koppal, says they have been provided with only rice and wheat for two months from fair price shops (FPS), and wonders what they will do about other essential cooking items.

Saraswathi, a 28-year-old who is pregnant and is mother of three girls, lives in Amlapur village, Bidar taluk. She says  she and her husband are agriculture labourers earn about Rs 160 and Rs 300 a day, respectively. “We get only rice, dal, eggs and milk powder, that too insufficient quantities,” she says.

These are some of the stories that have come up after a survey -- ‘Rapid assessment of the impact of corona lockdown on food and nutrition security’ done by Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School, Bengaluru, in five districts -- Bidar, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Ramanagara. The study found that dry ration and eggs have failed to reach pregnant women, children and other poor people through anganwadi centres and FPS in rural Karnataka.

Barring Bidar and Raichur, the other districts did not receive dry ration door-to-door due to lack of transport to reach far off anganwadi centres.Milk powder, a substitute for milk under Ksheera Bhagya scheme, was not distributed in any of the five districts, the study done between April 11 and 27 found. 

Schools in the state were shut even before the lockdown and this deprived schoolchildren of the mid-day meals. This also meant early closure of anganawadi centres and suspension of all health, nutrition and immunisation services for young children and pregnant and lactating mothers.

“In Koppal and Bidar, entitlements were denied due to failure to capture biometrics and other technical issues associated with Aadhaar. In Vijayapura and Koppal, money was collected to distribute free ration,” an excerpt of the study read.

“The quantity of food provided to anganwadis for children aged between six months and three years was inadequate. Rations for two months were distributed only in Raichur; in other districts it was sufficient for 15 days to one month,” it added.The study pointed out that the State Food Commission is not functioning proactively to monitor service delivery
 

