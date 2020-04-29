STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staging a change

This International Dance Day, artistes take the virtual path to dance, learn and teach

Published: 29th April 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask a dancer the one thing they miss during this lockdown and a unanimous response is, ‘The stage’. For this year’s International Dance Day, that’s being observed on Wednesday, artistes are adopting virtual means, bringing forth a new stage to showcase their skills and spread knowledge about their art form.

Making its debut on the ‘digital stage,’ Nupura School of Bharathanatyam, an institute that has been running in the city for over 40 years, is doing an online show on April 29. Manu Srinivasan, the curator of the show, titled Sakhya, says, “We are living in uncertain times, where we need to adapt and move forward. Our experiment with the virtual platform is also to reach out to a global audience. This year, UNESCO has announced the theme, ‘Purpose of dance’, and the show will focus on that.”  

The two-hour event, which is scheduled to star at 7pm on their Instagram page, @nityanritya, will have dancers based in India, USA and Canada, performing to Mysore-style Bharathanatyam choreography by Dr Lalitha Srinivasan, the director of the school. While dancers say virtual medium may pale in comparison to the physical stage, it’s a platform they are ready to explore. For Ashwin Kumar, dancer and choreographer at Nrityarutya, a city-based contemporary dance trust, going online seems to be the only way for artistes to meet their creative needs.

“I miss the grandeur of a stage. It is sad that we can’t have that online, but you can’t really complain about it either because this is the only way I can discuss choreography, ideate and teach my students,” says Kumar, who is taking online classes on Zoom. For the International Dance Day, Nrityarutya is coming up with three workshops, scheduled from April 30 to May 6. Each of these is a two-day event, with the first two to be conducted by Ashwin while the last one will feature Mayuri Upadhya, the director of the dance trust. 

What’s also prompting dancers to go online is the guru-shishya tradition, and the students’ eagerness to learn. Kathak dancer Archana Balakrishnan Earat says when the lockdown was announced, she and her students, like everybody else, were holed up at home, and the latter pushed her to continue teaching online. She had to overcome her inhibitions to take it up, and battled initial hiccups of network connectivity, time lag and space issues, even moving furniture to get enough space for dancing. “Thanks to my students, I will come out a more confident person by the end of this lockdown, and I am looking forward to meeting them in person,” says Earat, a catalog manager with a design cafe.

Agrees Richard Tholoor, who has conducted over 32 free online salsa and bachta classes and has students across the globe. He says, “Everyone is stuck indoors, and dance can be the only way to make them free and break the monotony,” says Tholoor, who is going to release dance routines videos on different genres for International Dance Day. The videos will be released at 6pm on Facebook. 
(With inputs fromMeghana Sastry)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp