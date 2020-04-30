BWSSB restarts work on pending projects 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started carrying out work on its pending projects on the city’s main roads. Three major pipe infrastructure works commenced on Tuesday after getting permission from the state government and police. Water pipeline replacement works have begun on Magadi Road, Old Airport Road and at a spot near the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to TNIE, engineer-in-chief Kemparamaiah said, “We have just got permission to go ahead with these works,” he said. The pre-stressed concrete pipes laid decades ago are being replaced with mild steel pipelines to prevent leakage, he added.

Kemparamaiah added that the 700 mm dia pipeline at the Glass House near Raj Bhavan was being replaced under its unaccounted for water project. He said that work on the replacement of a 600 mm dia pipeline on Magadi Road, that had been pending for a year, had begun again. “Pipework on Old Airport Road, running into 1.3 km, has also begun,” he said.

The BWSSB is also grappling with the issue of unpaid water bills, Kemparamaiah said. “We only got 40% of our average monthly revenue of Rs 120 crore from water bills this month. The reason being the closure of Bangalore One centres and kiosks,” he said. Though BWSSB offices in different areas were open, people did not step out and pay them, the official added. “This was despite sending repeated reminders through SMSes and e-mails to people to pay up online,” Kemparamaiah said. Due to the prevailing situation on account of Covid-19, no action will be taken against defaulters, he added.