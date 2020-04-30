STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt eyes legalisation of BDA lands

The government planned to regularise an estimated 75,000 unauthorised properties in layouts developed by the BDA by levying penalties by amending the BDA Act.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cash-strapped state government seems to be in a hurry to amend Section 38C of the Bangalore Development Authority Act to enable it to recover or legalise illegal properties after levying charges on owners. The move is expected to put in at least Rs 20,000 crore into the state’s coffers.

A similar step had been taken in the late 1980s when encroachments from 1973 to 1986 were regularised. 
In December last year, the state cabinet had decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, to look into the matter.

The government planned to regularise an estimated 75,000 unauthorised properties in layouts developed by the BDA by levying penalties by amending the BDA Act. The decision was taken after the Akrama-Sakrama scheme faced legal hurdles. According to BDA sources, illegal properties are located on about 6,000 acres of land in 35-40 layouts.

When the cabinet sub-committee met on Wednesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sought more information, including the legal opinion, BDA commissioner G C Prakash told The New Indian Express.
“We are told to submit the details in the next 2-3 days,’’ he said. A source in the Chief Minister’s Office said, “When SM Krishna was CM, a similar step was initiated, but the government could not push it forward as it was taken to the President. Many other states have implemented similar schemes. We have to take it up now.’’

