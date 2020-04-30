Morning rain greets Bengaluru again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans woke up to a severe thunderstorm early on Wednesday morning as the city received 30.7 mm rainfall in a span of just over three hours. But lack of preparedness was apparent as the roads and homes were flooded, streets were strewn with fallen trees and several stretches caved in across the city. Weathermen said that the HAL Airport received 89.2 mm (9cm) rainfall and Kempegowda International Airport 28.5 mm between 5 am and 8.30am.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall for the next 3-4 days and warned thundershowers and hailstorms in south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and coastal regions.

Waterlogging was reported from different parts of the city, including DKS Colony (Bommanahalli), Chokkasandra, Vishwapriya Layout in Bommanahalli, Siddaralli Circle in Bagalkunte, Banashankari, Srinivasa Nagar, HAL Symphony, Konanakunte, Murugeshpalya, KR Garden, HSR Layout behind BBMP office and Ulsoor Main Road.

The entire Koramangala 6th Block was flooded after a drain channel breached. A major portion of a road caved in at Pattegarapalya. BBMP staffers pumped out water from flooded houses on 10th, 11th and 15th Mains at HSR Layout 6th Phase. In Ejipura too a drain overflowed and flooded homes and roads.

Trees uprooted on Palace Road, near Maharani’s College, Gowdaracharapalya, Yamanakere, SBI Colony in Basaveshwaranagar, Vyalikaval, Bagalkunte and Koramangala 5th Block. At Jeevan Bima Nagar, a car was damaged as a tree branch fell on it. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said desilting of drains has been carried out. But in some parts, it may not be up to the mark which has led to flooding. “We need to improve the quality of works,” he said. White topping and BWSSB sewage line works are half done at some places and this too have led to blocking of drains and flooding, he told The New Indian Express. In some areas, drains are clogged also because of silt and leaf litter, which is now being attended to, he added.

IMD forecasts more rain

Indian Meteorological Department (Bengaluru) director in-charge CP Patil explained that local heating and trough over interior Karnataka led to the heavy rainfall on Wednesday. There is a variation in the rainfall between two stations because of the intensity of cumulonimbus clouds, he told The New Indian Express, adding that heavy rainfall will continue over the next 4-5 days.The IMD said pre-monsoon and monsoon showers occur during evening and night hours, but the city has been receiving rain during early morning hours. The IMD said it is assessing the pattern.KSNDMC Director G S Srinivasa Reddy pointed out that around 45 stations received an average of 48 mm rainfall, which is 4000 per cent higher than normal. Maximum rainfall was reported at Hegganahalli in Dasarahalli zone (88.5 mm), followed by Peenya Industrial Area (83mm).ENS

Commissioner, mayor visit flooded areas

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar and mayor M Goutham Kumar visited flooded areas on Wednesday. Accompanied by MPs P C Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, and MLA Ramalinga Reddy, the mayor visited BTM Layout where flooding occurred. They also interacted with officials and residents on preventing untoward incidents. The mayor also visited Shanthinagar where an under-construction building and a foundation collapsed during the heavy rainfall. The commissioner visited Hayes Road where a road collapsed due to excavation undertaken by a private builder. Sand bags and tarpaulin were placed to level the surface. He said jetting machines were used to remove water from Dasarahalli and Koramanagala wards. Meanwhile, Surya held a meeting with BBMP and BWSSB officials. ENS