Thought at sight

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has thrown up many side-effects, not just physically but also mentally. The latter, according to Dr Satish Ramaiah, psychiatrist at People Tree Maarga, is neglected by many. To normalise this, he, along with his team of four (one psychiatrist and three psychologists) have been doing free counselling for people who are facing anxiety and paranoia due to lockdown.

“During a time of disaster, it is natural to feel anxious and live in constant fear. But because of the lockdown, clinics are not easily accessible. So I started free telephonic sessions,” says Ramaiah, who started this 2-3 weeks ago. People can call between 10 and 11 am to register and the team then calls them back. While they work in shifts every day, they take around 6-7 cases. “Initially we started with just 1-2 patients a day but now it’s going up,” says Ramaiah, who comes with 17 years of experience in the field, out of which he was in the UK for 11 years.

The most common fear among his patients is concern about their health, uncertainty of future and domestic issues. “Most of them are aged between 20 and 40 years. Recently I got a call from a seven-year-old who was worried about her parents succumbing to COVID-19. I handled that case personally and spoke to the parents,” says the 43-year-old.

While telephonic sessions come with their own set of constraints, Ramaiah explains how he goes about it. “We try to deal with the emotional state first by normalising the situation because when there is unrest these mental disturbances are bound to happen. Next we give practical solutions. For example, for students who call and express their concern about losing out on a bright future, I suggest they take up any online course,” explains Ramaiah.

He also points out that the lockdown has brought in an increase in cases of domestic violence, for which he usually suggests facing the situation instead of running away from it.