Three ministers test negative, but in quarantine

Three Karnataka ministers are now under home quarantine after they came in contact with a video-journalist, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Karnataka ministers are now under home quarantine after they came in contact with a video-journalist, who has tested positive for Covid-19. Though the ministers have tested negative, they have self-quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The video-journalist had visited a containment zone in Bengaluru and was tested positive on April 24. He had reportedly met the ministers days before that. All his primary contacts have been quarantined. “After being informed that I might have come in contact with a Covid-affected person, I have been under home quarantine. I have tested negative, but will continue to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions,” said DyCM Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan on Wednesday. 

Two other ministers, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Housing Minister V Somanna had reportedly met the video journalist.

Ravi said "even though I had no close interaction with him during my meetings, I got myself tested on 28th April. I am happy to share with you that I have tested negative for coronavirus." 

Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said all ministers who met the video journalist have taken the test..  “I have decided to be under home quarantine for the next seven days and work from home,” said Dr Sudhakar.  wo other ministers, C T Ravi and V Somanna, who met the journalist too have tested negative, said Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

However, some of these ministers were accused of attending meetings and not following the quarantine protocol. Earlier in the day, KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioned the government’s commitment to fight the pandemic.  “Why aren’t the ministers under quarantine? This is a protocol violation,” he said.
The video-journalist reportedly visited the CMO, but did not meet the CM.

