World looking at medical sciences to get through crisis: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Published: 30th April 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:53 AM

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adding yet another feather to her cap, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been recognised among the world’s top 20 inspirational leaders in biopharmaceuticals in The Medicine Maker ‘Power List 2020’.

Commenting on this, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “It’s indeed an honour to be featured on the ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ alongside G V Prasad and other remarkable and inspirational individuals whose work has positively influenced the fields of small molecules, biopharmaceuticals and advanced medicine. At a time when humanity is threatened by a deadly viral pandemic, the world is looking at the medical sciences to get us through the crisis.” 

Adding that the medical science community has risen to the challenge, sharing knowledge of potential treatments, coordinating clinical trials, developing new models of cooperation, and publishing findings immediately to tackle the pandemic, she explained, “This is the spirit that those on the list epitomise and I feel privileged to be recognised for my efforts in making the world a healthier place.”

