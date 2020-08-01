STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 team must ensure patients reach hospitals: Palike chief

There, the patient must be treated as a walk-in patient, using the SRF-ID.

The fleet of 108 ambulances.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Friday that it is the responsibility of the 108 team to ensure that Covid and non-Covid patients, after undergoing tests, get admission at hospitals and are provided with beds.

In a circular signed by commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, a patient who needs psychological comfort, but is not under any kind of medical distress, shall be dropped off at the nearest healthcare facility and then to the designated Covid Care Centre by 108 services. There, the patient must be treated as a walk-in patient, using the SRF-ID.

The circular also states that 108 staffers will be provided access to the Covid Hospitals Bed Management System (CHBMS) so as to block beds in CCCs. This will also help the team block ICU and ICU-V isolation ward beds using the name and mobile number of the patient. Hospitals must tend to all patients admitted through the CHBMS, and must update all their details accurately on the portal. Bed allocation in hospitals should be done through the CHBMS portal, and no separate authorisation slips or referral letters are required.

Patients who are showing SARI symptoms but have not been tested, will be shifted to hospitals that have dedicated isolation beds for Covid-suspects, by 108 staffers. The circular states that patients only need the SFR number at CCCs to be admitted. Providing proof that a patient has tested positive is the duty of the particular CCC.

Zone-wise patient details must be shared with the organisation StepOne on an hourly basis, the circular further read. StepOne conducts online triaging, and doctors remotely send their feedback and recommendations on the health status of patients.

