BDA identifies 1,200-plus illegal structures

BDA has been given two years to complete the process that also involves demolishing illegal structures built after June 1, 2008.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority is neck deep in identifying unauthorised constructions that are over 12 years old, after the State government amended the BDA Act two months ago to permit the regularisation of such buildings on payment of penalty. BDA has been given two years to complete the process that also involves demolishing illegal structures built after June 1, 2008.

The amendment to Section 38 (D) of the Act was brought about by the government through an ordinance on May 28 this year. BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev told TNIE that over 1,200 structures have so far been identified in just two areas. “In just HSR Layout, we found that 515 structures have come up illegally, while in Pillana Garden III Stage 695 such structures have been identified. They can be regularised by levying a penalty,” he said.

According to the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, these are the penalties that would be levied on illegal structures depending on the plot size: 20x30 sqft: 10% of the guidance value, 30x40 sqft: 25% of the guidance value, 60x40 sqft 40% of the guidance value. Plots larger than 40x60 sqft and up to 50x80 sqft need to pay a penalty of up to 50% of guidance value.

Asked when the exercise would be completed, Mahadev said, “It will take us some time as we have 64 layouts across the city and our staffers are pursuing it rigorously.” Another senior BDA official said, “The status of the plots and the illegalities are being determined by using maps of the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre.

Our staffers are carrying out the work fast and we hope to complete it before the deadline.” Hundreds of owners who want to regularise their properties are keen to pay the penalty, a source said. “These properties have been purchased by them after the BDA notified them for acquisition but did not acquire them. They cannot be sold too because they have been notified,” he said.  The State government has estimated these unauthorised constructions to be spread over 6,000 acres of land.

