Glitches in Quarantine Watch App make work difficult for citizen squad

Problems in keeping track of home quarantined, many frustrated volunteers drop out 
 

Published: 01st August 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles parked in front of a sealed area at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru | Arunima a

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Volunteers of the Citizen Quarantine Squad (CQS), keeping track of people who need to be placed under home quarantine, are facing a problem as the “Quarantine Watch App” has been malfunctioning, making it difficult for them to keep track of home quarantined individuals. 

The state government had developed the app, to which the home quarantined people were expected to send selfies to prove that they were following the isolation norms. Since many were violating the orders, CQS teams were formed to keep track of such individuals. But CQS volunteers too are finding it difficult to do their work as the face is riddled with glitches. 

The volunteers said that the app suddenly crashes and restarts itself and data submission and syncing is not smooth. It is not compatible with iOS as it is developed only for Android phones.  The app also has error in data, with duplication of names, wrong phone numbers and addresses. 

A senior CQS volunteer, on condition of anonymity, said that so far 23,000 volunteers have registered, but only 13,500 are active. Now, with the app malfunctioning, another 3,000 have dropped out. A volunteer from the Yelhanaka zone said, “We have to go to each house to check on the people who are under home quarantine and click the photo of the quarantine sticker. But when we reach a house and try to access the app, it does not work and we cannot upload the data.

We are dedicating time in these times of crisis, but when we cannot upload the data, it is a waste of time. We have now created an Excel sheet to keep tabs on the data. The government should have handed over the task of developing and maintaining the app to a private company, who would have done a better job.”
Volunteers from Madiwala and Bellandur said that if the internet is slow, the app restarts itself, gets hung and fails to load the Google Map.

The submit button to upload the image too does not work most of the time. “The app suddenly goes blank and we have to switch off and on our phone. Half the time is wasted in fixing the app. We have brought it to the notice of core team head,” they said. Munish Moudgil, in charge of the state war room and 
also one of the officers behind the app, said, “Yes, there have been complaints and we are developing a new app. Also, backend upgradation is in progress. The problem is that 50% of the people have given wrong addresses and volunteers can’t delete the information. Now we are bringing out separate lists in the app to make it easier for them.”

