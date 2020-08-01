Kamal Pant IPS takes charge as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Intelligence, Kamal Pant on Saturday took charge as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. He replaced the incumbent top cop and his batchmate Bhaskar Rao. Both officers are of the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. A teary eyed Bhaskar Rao handed over the charge on Saturday.

Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand, was an Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) in 2014.

After taking charge Pant told reporters that he is so proud to serve in the police department and he recalled the sacrifice of policemen on the line of COVID duty. They have done an excellent job in handling the situation. He wished speedy recovery to all infected policemen.

Women and children safety is his priority and people's co-operation is required to curb the drug peddling, Pant said.

Known to be a tough officer with impeccable service credentials, Pant has handled some sensitive assignments during his tenure. After his stint in the city between 2013-14, he was posted as ADGP-Prisons, during which time he headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the internal corruption in the Lokayukta.

Pant has also served as the ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and was a member of the Auradkar Committee, which was constituted in 2016 by the then Congress CM Siddaramaiah to address pay and allowances-related issues of the Group-C police personnel. Pant was posted as ADGP-Intelligence last August.