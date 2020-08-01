Karnataka HC disposes of PIL against private lab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has declined to entertain a PIL, seeking directions to a private lab at Nagarabhavi Circle not to conduct Covid tests or collect swab samples, as it is located in a residential area.

Disposing of the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna said that just because there is a queue of people outside the laboratory, “we fail to understand how it poses a danger to residents.

” The petitioners, S Gangappa and V Shivamurthy, residents of Nagarabhavi, sought the court’s direction to Mediclu Diagnostics and Speciality Centre not to conduct Covid tests and to cancel permission given to the lab. On the grievance that the lab is not taking precautions, the bench said they can approach the District Health Officer and BBMP. The bench noted that the petitioners were unable to point out any statutory provision which imposes embargo on setting up a Covid testing lab in a residential area.