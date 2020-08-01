KC General to increase ICU beds from 6 to 100

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid patients requiring admission into intensive care units increasing, KC General Hospital is expanding its ICU bed capacity from the present six to 100. The hospital management has decided to use the IPP Building on the campus, where 50 ICU beds will be put up, and also the parking lot, where 50 mobile ICU containers will be stationed.

Hospital Medical Superintendent B R Venkateshaiah said, “Recently, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan visited our hospital and checked the facilities. He said that the IPP Building and the parking lot can be used to increase our critical care services.

The work will get over by the second week of August and then the required infrastructure will be put in place. Increasing the number of ICU beds is a big task and we will require more manpower. The DyCM and health commissioner allowed us to recruit more anaesthetists, doctors, nursing staff, Group D workers and data entry operators.” Some medical staff at the hospital said they would be overburdened. “We have been told that recruitment is under progress, but not many are coming forward for Covid duties,” they said.