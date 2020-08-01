STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No pageantry on Independence Day, no public celebration of festivals this year

There will be no revelry, no pomp and show or even the magnificence of the military parades when Bengaluru celebrates Independence Day this year.

The Independence Day celebrations this year will be a muted affair.

By Express News Service

With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, and in keeping with the Central government's guidelines on Unlock-3, the parade and cultural programmes have been suspended, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad declared on Friday.

With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, and in keeping with the Central government’s guidelines on Unlock-3, the parade and cultural programmes have been suspended, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad declared on Friday.

Since the Central and State government guidelines clearly state that no social, religious or public gatherings are permitted, it has been decided that the Independence Day event will not exceed 45 minutes and attendance to the event will not be more than 100 people. Also, citizens will not be allowed to participate, Prasad said. 

Usually, around 5,000 children participate in cultural programmes apart from police bands and contingents. But this year, none of that will be on show. The hoisting of the National Flag will be followed by singing of the National and State anthems, a farmers’ song, two patriotic songs and the Chief Minister’s speech, Prasad pointed out. 

Participants at this year’s event include 25 Covid-19 warriors, recovered patients, some officials and elected representatives, instead of the usual 16,000 invitees. There will be no shower of flower petals from a helicopter during the flag-hoisting this year. 

He added that all those participating will be subject to rapid antigen test and screened for oxygen levels and temperature. The event will start at 9 am and conclude within 45 minutes. Entry without masks will not be permitted and physical distancing will have to be followed. The Commissioner also said that this year, gatherings and public celebrations for Bakrid and Gowri-Ganesha festivals will be prohibited. 

Violators will be booked

No more warnings will be issued and those violating the norms will be booked under Disaster Management Act. He added no mass prayers, public slaughter of animals or get-togethers will be allowed for Eid ul-Adha. The Wakf Board and Minorities Department have been informed and they have agreed to the decision.

Also, no community installation of Ganesha idols will be permitted. He admitted that businesses will take a beating, and added that many have already been affected. Prasad added that directions have been issued to all BBMP officials and powers have been given to them to take action.

