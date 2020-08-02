BBMP officials analyse ground situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid cases rises in the city, top officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been visiting several wards to analyse the ground situation. BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad visited Ward 18— Radhakrishna Temple—to speak to volunteers.

“He interacted with all the officers, volunteers, booth-level workers and asked about the difficulties they are facing,” said corporator of the ward, M Anand. The ward has recorded 60 cases. Earlier, Lokesh M, senior BBMP officer and in-charge of contact tracing, visited Chickpet and held a meeting regarding Covid management, fever clinics, surveillance and containment among other issues.

With August being a month of festivals, the BBMP commissioner has advised citizens to celebrate indoors. Public celebrations could increase the number of cases if not supervised well, BBMP officials said. If anyone has any symptoms, such as a fever, cough, cold or difficulty in breathing, they should call the Apthamitra helpline (14410) so that they may be tested and quarantined immediately if needed, the commissioner said.