Bengaluru police will be people-centric: Top cop Kamal Pant

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kamal Pant, who took charge as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Saturday a day after the government ordered the transfer of ADGP Bhaskar Rao, has warned that the city police will not tolerate anti-social activities and strict action will be taken against such elements.

“The safety of women and children is my priority and people’s cooperation is required to curb the menace of drugs,” he said. Cyber crimes will also be in focus. In a fast-growing city, only an alert policing system will be effective in ensuring the safety of citizens, specially the seniors, he said.

Will ensure policing is professional, says Pant

Bhaskar Rao (R) greets his successor

Kamal Pant in Bengaluru on

Saturday | SHRIRAM BN

“I will also ensure that the policing system is very professional and transparent while being people-centric. Policing services will be made available beyond the force’s strength and capacity,” the new police commissioner explained.

Kamal Pant, the 36th police commissioner of the city, replaced his batchmate Bhaskar Rao on Saturday. Both officers are of the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand, was Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) in 2014.

Speaking to reporters, Pant recalled the services and sacrifices of policemen in the line of Covid duty. “They have done an excellent job in handling the situation,” he said while wishing speedy recovery to all infected policemen.

Teary-eyed Rao thanks Bengalureans

Outgoing police commissioner Bhaskar Rao was emotional and teary eyed when handing over charge. He thanked Bengalureans for cooperating with the department during his tenure. “Dearest Bangalureans, Handed over charge of our City Police. From bottom of my heart, my gratitude to each and every citizen for unstinting support, cooperation, tolerance and help to Me and Team BCP in the roller coaster ride since August last, Ever remain your friend,” he tweeted.

