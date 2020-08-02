KSHRC case against govt over pandemic management

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a case against the State government over Covid-19 management, based on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader and Gadag MLA H K Patil.

Patil, who is also chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State Legislature, alleged that thousands of people were facing difficulties in getting ambulances and beds in hospitals on time. He also said that Covid victims were being buried in an inhuman manner.

“It is the responsibility of the State government. But here, the government is not doing anything. There is corruption and that has resulted in bad services at government hospitals and Covid centres,” he stated in a letter to the KSHRC.

“Many are dying due to lack of ambulances and beds. The media has been highlighting the issue. Health workers are not getting personal protective equipment (PPE) kits,” Patil said. The KSHRC asked Patil to appear before it on July 28.