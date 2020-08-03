After one case in IIM-B, now 19 people on IISc Bengaluru campus test positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: As many as 19 people living on the Indian Institute of Science campus here, including students, faculty, staff, and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31.

On retesting within a few days of the first test, 12 out of the 15 COVID-19 positive students who stay in the hostels have tested negative, IISc said in a statement.

Most of them have been found to be asymptomatic and are being treated in a covid care centre managed by the campus Health Centre doctors.

All measures according to the protocol specified by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been taken and the containment protocol is in place with respect to disinfection and sanitisation of hostels and departments to which the patients belong to, IISc said.

Pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also been affected and about 34 of them have tested positive, the statement added.

The develoment comes amid the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore reporting its first COVID-19 case on campus on Monday.

A member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, said the spokesperson of the institute, Kavitha K, in an email.

All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days with the assurance of full salary, she added.

This comes amid a surge in cases in another central institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

All public areas on campus have been sanitized using fogging machines with sanitizers and mobi-mist machines.

IIMB is following all the health protocols suggested by the BBMP and supervised by the Resident Medical Officer and the Chief Administrative Officer on campus, she added.

(With ENS and PTI Inputs)