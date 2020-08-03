Broadway Hospital in Bengaluru to treat COVID-19 patients soon

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four months after the announcement, Broadway Hospital in Shivajinagar is ready to be converted into a Covid facility. The hospital has necessary infrastructure now and will open in 12-15 days, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

After visiting the hospital on Sunday, he told The New Indian Express, “The hospital will have 160 dedicated Covid beds with oxygen facilities and 30 beds for Intensive Care Unit with the ventilator support. Fifteen beds are for triage.” Infosys Foundation’s Sudha Murty had come forward to fund the equipment required for the hospital and Rs 10.25 crore has been spent on infrastructure and equipment.

The hospital requires doctors, 60 staff nurses and three nursing superintendents, six lab technicians, three radiology technicians, 60 Group D staff and 15 security guards. Dr Sudhakar said that the hospital will treat moderate to severe Covid patients and the required medical staff is being hired. “So far, we have got staff nurses, nursing superintendents, Group D staff, radiology technicians and security guards. But we don’t have the doctors.

Of the 66 doctors needed, six have joined. We need physicians, anaesthesiologist, critical care unit doctors, duty doctors and more. They will be hired on contract basis. We think that more doctors will come forward and we will have the required staff. If need be, we will ask doctors from private hospitals to join and we can start the Covid facility soon,” he said.

Broadway Hospital was earlier handed over to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital under the medical education department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had constructed a new building for the hospital in 2018, but it was never used. “This super-speciality hospital has all the necessary infrastructure. It has two high-end operation theatres for neuro and cardiac surgeries. It also has a cath lab, which is only the second in the city after Jaydeva Cardiovascular Sciences.

It can be used after the pandemic is over. PG doctors and other students from Bowring Medical College can then join and work at Broadway Hospital,” Dr Sudhakar said. Dr Sudhkar tweeted, “On behalf of the government, I thank Sudharmurthy and Infosys foundation for providing necessary infrastructure to transform Broadway hospital into a well equipped hospital (sic).”