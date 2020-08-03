STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

First COVID-19 case at IIM Bangalore, all 50 primary contacts in home quarantine

This comes amid a surge in cases in another central institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

IIM-B, Bengaluru

IIM Bangalore

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, reported its first COVID-19 case on campus on Monday.

A member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, said the spokesperson of the institute, Kavitha K, in an email.

All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days with the assurance of full salary, she added.

This comes amid a surge in cases in another central institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

All public areas on campus have been sanitized using fogging machines with sanitizers and mobi-mist machines.

IIMB is following all the health protocols suggested by the BBMP and supervised by the Resident Medical Officer and the Chief Administrative Officer on campus, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIM Bangalore COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp