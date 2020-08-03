First COVID-19 case at IIM Bangalore, all 50 primary contacts in home quarantine

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, reported its first COVID-19 case on campus on Monday.

A member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, said the spokesperson of the institute, Kavitha K, in an email.

All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days with the assurance of full salary, she added.

This comes amid a surge in cases in another central institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

All public areas on campus have been sanitized using fogging machines with sanitizers and mobi-mist machines.

IIMB is following all the health protocols suggested by the BBMP and supervised by the Resident Medical Officer and the Chief Administrative Officer on campus, she added.