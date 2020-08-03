STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS meeting on August 4 to discuss changes in farm laws

The JDS has called for a meeting on Tuesday. All legislators, MPs and district leaders will attend while maintaining social distancing.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The JDS has called for a meeting on Tuesday. All legislators, MPs and district leaders will attend while maintaining social distancing. The meeting is expected to discuss the amendment to the APMC Act and more importantly the Land Reforms Act. The JDS, which is considered a party of farmers and has strong rural presence, has strongly opposed these amendments. 

The Karnataka government in July made changes to the Land Reforms Act 1961, allowing non-agriculturists to buy and own farmland for farming. JDS deputy leader of the assembly Bandeppa Kashempur said they will discuss these issues because it concerns the future of the State. Later, they will seek an audience with the Governor to put forward their points of view.

The JDS has pointed out that agricultural land should remain with agriculturists and this amendment will impact the agricultural community adversely and reduce the small farmer and agricultural landholder to landless labourers.

Sources said the JDS has been planning a series of meetings before the gram panchayat elections. The party has traditionally done well in the panchayat elections, which are fought without party symbols. But it is no secret that most gram panchayat members are mostly affiliated to one party or the other. The party which does well in the grassroots and in the local body elections has a huge advantage when it comes to the assembly polls.

