In black and white

BENGALURU: There are numerous ways to view everything around us–our connections, surroundings, situations – believes artist Ashu Gupta. In her show, titled Points and Perspectives, Gupta explores the notion of differing perspectives. A pen and ink artist, Gupta’s series of 12 works is divided into three segments: Drishti – The Eye Series, Maati – The Human Connect and Nishabdh – The Silent Objects.

“It is perspective that shapes our attitude towards every aspect of our life. Just like different pens create different points on paper, all of us behave, emote and respond differently to the world around us. From the memories we carry in our hearts, to our personal definition of success; from how we treat the less fortunate, to how present we are in our everyday lives – all of it is a matter of individual perspective. And as humanity lives through these unprecedented times, positive perspective has become more important than ever before,” she explains.

Playing with memories, geometry, symmetry and objects, the artworks are created using thousands of repeating points, circles and patterns. “Not wanting to limit myself to one medium, I have experimented with canvas, paper, and ceramic. Each work in the exhibition is for the viewer to reflect on how we view the world, compose our thoughts, form our opinions, or behave in any situation,” she says.

The self-taught artist with a degree in interior design works mostly with black and white, rarely using hints of other colours. “For me, the colours offer the possibility of a new interpretation with every glance,” says Gupta whose works usually involve scribbles, circles and lines to create detailed artworks. Gupta, who has participated in several group exhibitions around India, is participating in an online show is the first time. Since her work began seven months ago, the onset of the pandemic meant adapting to a show in the new normal. “It does take some getting used to. But in case of this show, there’s an option of visiting the gallery by appointment to take a look at the works,” Gupta says.

(The solo art show in on until August 20, at Artisera, Indiranagar. It can also be viewed online on the gallery’s website)