KSR Railway Station gets luggage disinfection kiosk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure a safer entry for passengers, the Bengaluru Railway Division launched a unique luggage disinfection kiosk at KSR Railway Station on Monday. An official statement said the kiosk — UV Baggage Bath — is designed to prevent transmission of Covid-19 from the outer surfaces of the bags.

“The kiosk is an enclosed chamber beamed by ultraviolet C light from all directions, through which passenger luggage will be passed to disinfect viruses, bacteria and other pathogens that reside on their outer surface,” the press note stated.

The luggage will be handed over to the passenger with a sticker certifying it as “disinfected”. To ensure safety of passengers, there is an extended tunnel on both ends and UV-resistant flaps for the sides. Since most of the scheduled special trains arrive and depart from platforms 5, 6, 7 and 8, the kiosk is set up near the back entry point, the release said.

Yeswanthpur will be the next station in Bengaluru to get the facility. The optional service will be offered free of cost during the first month and nominal charges will be levied after that depending on patronage and operational cost. A N Krishna Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru, inaugurated the kiosk.