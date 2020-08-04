Montessori school offers free education 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based Freethinking School, which follows the Montessori system, has made education literally free by launching the “Freedom from Fee” campaign that will run till March 2021. The offer gives parents the liberty to pay the fee according to their capacity.

The offer is to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Maria Montessori on August 31 and Independence Day. The offer also gives the option to ‘Pay it Forward’, where parents have the opportunity to help the children of their drivers or other employees to receive early education.

Sandy Philip, director of the school, said, “In harmony with this spirit of Freedom, the programme is offered absolutely free to frontline Asha workers, nurses and other Covid Warriors for their service to one and all. It has been my dream to take Montessori to the masses.

My vision was always to make quality education accessible, reachable and affordable and this helps me achieve that.” “Montessori at Home” is a monthly subscription programme designed to cater to 2.5 to 6-year-old’s focusing on all the five Montessori areas -- Practical Life, Sensorial, Language, Mathematics and Cultural Extensions.