STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Montessori school offers free education 

The offer is to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Maria Montessori on August 31 and Independence Day. 

Published: 04th August 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Freethinking School, which follows Montessori system of education, is letting parents pay what they can can under its Freedom from Fee campaign I EXPRESS

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based Freethinking School, which follows the Montessori system, has made education literally free by launching the “Freedom from Fee” campaign that will run till March 2021. The offer gives parents the liberty to pay the fee according to their capacity.

The offer is to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Maria Montessori on August 31 and Independence Day. The offer also gives the option to ‘Pay it Forward’, where parents have the opportunity to help the children of their drivers or other employees to receive early education.

Sandy Philip, director of the school, said, “In harmony with this spirit of Freedom, the programme is offered absolutely free to frontline Asha workers, nurses and other Covid Warriors for their service to one and all. It has been my dream to take Montessori to the masses.

My vision was always to make quality education accessible, reachable and affordable and this helps me achieve that.” “Montessori at Home” is a monthly subscription programme designed to cater to 2.5 to 6-year-old’s focusing on all the five Montessori areas -- Practical Life, Sensorial, Language, Mathematics and Cultural Extensions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp