Gyms, yoga institutes all set to open

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Unlock 3.0 guidelines in place, gymnasiums, yoga and other fitness institutes in Bengaluru are preparing to re-open, albeit with some caution. Although the guidelines mainly call for physical distancing and sanitisation, Prasad Kumar, secretary of the Karnataka Gym Owners Association, said that during the four-month closure, 30-40 gyms in Bengaluru alone had shut down.

A worker sanitises gym

equipment in the city

on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

“Many of them couldn’t afford the rent of Rs 1 lakh and had to shut down. Others are still struggling to support themselves. The government should’ve allowed opening up of the gyms earlier,” Kumar told TNIE.

Even though preparations to reopen are under way, some, like Mohammed Suhail, owner of Academy of Strength gym in Indiranagar, say they will take it slow. “Immunity building is required with the right precautions. During the lockdown, I conducted online sessions which had 18-25 people each. People are waiting to come and get fit on the ground with the right equipment,” Suhail said.

However, Suhail has decided to ensure all precautionary measures are in place before opening up the gym for the public. “We will start with personal trainer clients and then slowly move ahead from there,” he added.While owners of fitness institutes are happy about being allowed to reopen, there is still some apprehension over whether customers will return and how much operating costs will increase by because of the new safety arrangements.

CureFit declined to comment on reopening their gyms. However, owners of other institutes, such as Zumba classes say they are happy to go ahead. “I just have an auditorium to reopen. It was sanitised before the guidelines were issued. So I am all set to reopen,” says Manoranjani S, a Zumba trainer.

