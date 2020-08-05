STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-T dept clears 829 faceless assessments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The regional electronic Income Tax (I-T) assessment centre in Bengaluru has “completed 829 tax assessments through the newly launched faceless assessment system,” according to a spokesperson of the I-T Department.

The faceless assessment scheme was announced in September last year by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to eliminate personal interaction between the taxpayer and the I-T Department with the objective of reducing corruption. The pilot project was inaugurated on October 7, 2019.

“In this scheme, 58,319 cases were assigned to various assessment units located across the country. Out of these, 8,701 cases have already been completed without addition. In 296 cases, additions have been proposed, which are under review,” he added.

Explaining the mechanism, the officer said that under faceless assessment, cases are selected using data analytics and artificial intelligence. “The jurisdiction is dynamic and cases are assigned to various assessment units through the process of automated random allocated system.

The notices are issued centrally by the National e-assessment Centre (NeAC) with a Document Identification Number (DIN). The assessees are required to file their replies online. The assessment is done by various units situated at different locations across the country. The Draft Assessment Order (DAO) is prepared in one city; reviewed in another city and finalised in a third city,” he said.

