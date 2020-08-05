STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

On the job

Musicians who started a home kitchen, a swim coach turned driver... the Covid-19 pandemic has made many Bengalureans look at new avenues and side hustles for financial reasons

Published: 05th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: tapas ranjan

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swimming coach Hemanth Kumar V’s life hit rough waters with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. With no word about the reopening of swimming pools, Kumar’s new job at a school was left hanging for three months, before he was told the application would be kept on hold indefinitely. “My wife and I were both joining the same school and had confirmed offers that were retracted,” shares Kumar. This has been the scenario for many, as industries shut down with no assurance about when things would resume normalcy. 

Kumar finally considered his other skills that he could monetise and took up a driving job. His salary took a deep dive, from the promised Rs 45,000 at the school to Rs 4,000 earned through driving. “My family was not happy, but what could I do? September onwards, I have to start paying my EMIs on household goods,” says Kumar, who also moved to his mother-in-law’s house to save rent. To make ends meet, his wife recently took up a job as a tele-caller. He is now waiting for the final leg of his application at a food delivery platform to go through. “If it is confirmed, I will get Rs 15,000. While I’m okay with that for now, I can’t wait for normalcy to resume so that I can resume my coaching job,” he says.  

Like him, other Bengalureans too are looking at new earning avenues now. Some, like Veecheet Dhakal, are turning towards a side hustle. If all had gone fine, the musician and filmmaker would have been on tour with his Gauley Bhai band mates. As he aptly says, a musician waits for gigs as eagerly as two lovers wait to be reunited. “But it’s better to do something than sulk around,” says Veecheet, who has started a Tibetan-Nepali kitchen with friends Rabten Bhutia and Chewang Tamang; and two other bandmates – Anudwatt Dhakal and Siddhant Chettri. While Anudwatt and Veecheet look after the backend management, the others are involved in the kitchen, whipping out dishes like gok-po (rice meals) in vegetarian and non-veg variants.

Hemanth Kumar

The idea to start a kitchen came about spontaneously. Tamang, an aeronautical engineer whose recruitment process came to a halt due to the pandemic, says, “I wanted to try a new experience. I’m still hoping my job works out, but until then, I have this to fill my time.” Agrees Veecheet, who adds that the band is still making music as well. “Live performances, which are a big part of an independent artiste’s bread and butter, don’t look possible, but we are still releasing music. While we didn’t start the kitchen purely to make money, it does help us with our finances at the moment,” he says. 

For Shobha Gowda, all looked great in March when she took up a job as the centre head of an education consultancy. Her happiness with the increment she got after the job switch was short-lived. Her income came down, and she even went without salary. In May, however, she resigned. After 14 years in the field of education, Gowda was left with no choice but to look at alternatives, and is now a business development manager with a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce platform.

“I’m earning less than the Rs 45,000 I was supposed to make in the job I left, but these are tough times,” says Gowda, who is grateful to have a way to be able to pay Rs 12,000 house rent with this job. Currently, her role involves making calls to sellers to get them on board the platform -- a task that reminds her of her initial days in education. “Back then too I had to ensure that student enquiries turned into admissions, so doing something similar after so many years does feel like a step back. But I chose to start from scratch instead of being home with no money,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp