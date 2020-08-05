STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relieve teachers from Covid-19 survey in Bengaluru, says JDS

This comes after the teachers’ attempts to persuade the urban local body went in vain.

Published: 05th August 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker carries coronavirus testing kits to a clinic near Town Hall Junction in Bengaluru on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS has slammed the BBMP for deploying teachers from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts for the booth-level Covid-19 survey work that is being carried out in Bengaluru. This comes after the teachers’ attempts to persuade the urban local body went in vain.

In a letter to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, the JDS has demanded that the civic body and the government immediately relieve the teachers from these two districts from the survey work. It has asked them to recognise teachers on such duty as Covid warriors and be provided with facilities that are being extended to other Covid warriors in the State.

A P Ranganath, president of the JDS law unit, questioned the rationale of engaging teachers from the two districts, who need to travel 50-100km daily to participate in the survey in Bengaluru. “The teachers may contract the virus while travelling, let alone during the survey work,” he said.

Primary Teachers Association president Chandrashekar Nugli said despite several appeals, the BBMP has not budged from its stand on exempting teachers over 50 years of age as a large number would have to be exempted then. It finally exempted only those over 55 years of age, he said. Following the teachers’ association appeal in this regard, the Department of Public Instruction has clarified that it cannot relieve all teachers above 50 years due to acute shortage of personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp