Chisel and cheer

BENGALURU: Veteran sculptor H N Krishnamurthy’s artworks show vignettes from regular life, and yet appear striking in today’s context of the pandemic-ridden world. His collection, ‘Malenadina Mukhagalu (Faces of Malenadu)’, currently on display at Fidelitus Gallery in the city, is timeless and yet timely. Created by him over the last 20 years, the cement and fibreglass sculptures are now standing tall to spread the message of positivity to viewers as well as fellow artists.

“Everyone is worried about Covid-19 but it feels good that art lovers can get some respite with this exhibition,” the Shivamogga-based artist told CE in an email interview. “It aims to fill confidence in artists and raise funds to help them, as well as rural students,” he added. The artworks showcase the rural and agrarian lifestyle of the region. “Many people in Bengaluru are from Malenadu, so they can relive their memories when they see the sculptures,” says the septuagenarian artist who studied at Santiniketan in the 1950s.

His passion for art began as a college student in Mysuru when he sketched a portrait of poet-writer Kuvempu. “He influenced me to pursue the field. He wrote a letter, recommending me to study at Santiniketan, where I got an opportunity to work with Padma Bhushan awardee Ramkinkar Baij. I still cherish those moments,” says Krishnamurthy, who still indulges in this passion. “I make small sculptures for my satisfaction and to also spend good moments with my family,” he says.

The current exhibition comprises 25-30 pieces, through the sale of which the gallery aims to support other artists and rural students. “The current situation caused by Covid-19 has shaken up everyone’s life. Artists are among those affected the most. We want to create hope among them and bring some relief to them, as well as art lovers, who have been confined within their homes,” says gallery founder Achuth Gowda, adding that about 20 per cent of the total revenue generated from this exhibition will be used for the education of needy rural students through Shilpa Foundation, while about 10 per cent of it will go for the benefit of artists.

Young artists today need to come up with creative ways to improve their financial condition, feels Krishnamurthy. “They need to understand different art forms, and variations between those, like contemporary and abstracts. All they need is time for recognition, and to show their work to the world. It’s a waste of time for them to store their collections,” he says. The exhibition is on at Fidelitus Gallery, BSK 2nd Stage, till August 20.