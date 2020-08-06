STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Lockdown has taught me enough’

...says Sandalwood star Shanvi Srivastava, who is trying to retrieve her hacked Facebook account

Sandalwood actress Shanvi Srivastava

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shanvi Srivastava has been busy the past couple of days. On Tuesday, the actor found 
out that her Facebook account was hacked after she accidentally clicked a link. “The link came through an email ID that looked like Facebook’s and prompted a new update.

I didn’t realise it would lead to my account being hacked,” says Srivastava, who has been “going a bit crazy” trying to retrieve her account. Her 3 million followers, she says, are completely organic and she fears losing that. “The hackers might be earning money per like.

Ultimately, they are earning money on my profile, through my followers and reach,” adds the actor, who was last seen in Avane Srimannaryana. Explaining the repercussions of this, the worried Sandalwood star explains how companies often reach out to actors for influencer activities.

“That helps us earn money too. But the hackers might post content that is absurd, weird or just not good,” she told City  Express. Srivastava added that she is already in touch with a team that handles the social media profiles of celebrities in order to get her account back. “Despite me having two-step authentication, this happened,” she says, as she laughs, “This was a learning experience too. This lockdown has taught me enough now.”

Comments

