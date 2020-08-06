Man kills wife, makes it look like rape, murder

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Marathahalli police solved a woman’s murder case within 24 hours and arrested her husband, who tried to mislead the police by making it look like a rape and murder. Sandhya (26) was murdered at her house in Munnekolala and the incident came to light on Tuesday morning. Nagesh (32), a mason by profession, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

DCP (Whitefield) D Devaraja said the accused was in a relationship with a widow. “As he wanted to live with her and his wife was objecting to this, he hatched a plot to kill her. Nagesh had tried to mislead the police but based on evidence found at the scene of the crime, he emerged as the prime suspect.”

“Nagesh was travelling with his mother to their native place in Chittoor, on Monday but midway, got down from the bus saying that he had some work. He returned to the city the same evening.

He went to his house in the night and stabbed his wife in the neck and smashed her head with a hollow brick while she was asleep. Both their children were sleeping next to her when he killed her. He returned to Chittoor but neighbours heard the children crying in the morning,” the police said.

“To project that it was committed by someone else, he had distorted his wife’s clothes and kept cards, an empty liquor bottle, and two glasses. When he arrived on Tuesday, he acted innocent. However, investigations and his interrogation revealed his involvement in the murder,” the police added.