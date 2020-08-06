STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Man kills wife, makes it look like rape, murder

He went to his house in the night and stabbed his wife in the neck and smashed her head with a hollow brick while she was asleep.

Published: 06th August 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Marathahalli police solved a woman’s murder case within 24 hours and arrested her husband, who tried to mislead the police by making it look like a rape and murder. Sandhya (26) was murdered at her house in Munnekolala and the incident came to light on Tuesday morning. Nagesh (32), a mason by profession, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

DCP (Whitefield) D Devaraja said the accused was in a relationship with a widow. “As he wanted to live with her and his wife was objecting to this, he hatched a plot to kill her. Nagesh had tried to mislead the police but based on evidence found at the scene of the crime, he emerged as the prime suspect.”

“Nagesh was travelling with his mother to their native place in Chittoor, on Monday but midway, got down from the bus saying that he had some work. He returned to the city the same evening.

He went to his house in the night and stabbed his wife in the neck and smashed her head with a hollow brick while she was asleep. Both their children were sleeping next to her when he killed her. He returned to Chittoor but neighbours heard the children crying in the morning,” the police said.

“To project that it was committed by someone else, he had distorted his wife’s clothes and kept cards, an empty liquor bottle, and two glasses. When he arrived on Tuesday, he acted innocent. However, investigations and his interrogation revealed his involvement in the murder,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder case
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp