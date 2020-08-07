STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport dept cuts revenue target

The biggest sources of revenue for the State government are excise, commercial tax, stamps and registration and the transport departments.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Transport Department has submitted a revised draft on revenue collection, reducing its revenue target to Rs 4,900 crore from Rs 6,617 crore, and the State government has reportedly accepted the draft, sources told TNIE.

The biggest sources of revenue for the State government are excise, commercial tax, stamps and registration and the transport departments. From the Transport department, the government earns revenue from road tax, new vehicle registration fee, permit fee, pending taxes and fines, driving licence fee and inspection fee at check posts.

However, due to the two-month lockdown, much of it dried up, and the State government is reportedly putting pressure on the Transport Department on the revenue front. Despite the hit it has taken, the transport department expects revenue to go up slowly. “People are likely to avoid public transport due to the Covid situation. So, there is an assumption that people will slowly switch to private vehicles to be safe.

We can only hope that sales will improve over the next few months,” Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar told The New Indian Express. Vehicle sales across the State were not very much short of meeting the target when the lockdown was lifted in June, said Hemanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner for Transport. Although the monthly sales target was 1.3 lakh vehicles, June saw 92,000 vehicles being sold, even though there was a slight dip in that number in July. 

“We had around 72,000 vehicles sold in July, considering that there was a week of lockdown. We should achieve target in August,” he said. The State government allowed an exemption in motor vehicle tax for goods and passenger vehicles for the months of April and May, amounting to Rs 350 crore. While there is a demand for the exemption to be extended until September, the Department said the payment can only be postponed for now.

