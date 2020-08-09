Amid COVID-19 pandemic, RWA organises flu shots for residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To contain the spread of flu, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, maternity, childcare and fertility hospitals organised a flu vaccination awareness campaign with Fern Meadows RWA in Bengaluru.

As an extension, the Hospital will be conducting the flu shot drive in other parts of the city, in subsequent months. The drive at the RWA was organised with the objective of creating awareness and the need for the flu vaccination, not just for children but for adults too. As a part of the drive, more than 150 residents participated in the session organised by the hospital.

Amongst all the attendees, senior citizens participated as well. Around 120 vaccines were administered to the residents of ferns meadows RWA which included adults and children.

During the interaction with the RWA, doctors stated that flu, which is often mistaken for the common cold because it has similar symptoms, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza A or B viruses. While anyone can get the flu, children are at a higher risk – especially ones under 5 years of age and they are usually the ones transmitting the virus. June to October is considered as flu season in the country where several head to the hospital for their annual flu shots.

Ravi Mondreti, Member of the Organising Committee of the RWA said, “These shots are a must for everyone including children, their parents and senior citizens amidst the pandemic.”