STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, RWA organises flu shots for residents

As an extension, the Hospital will be conducting the flu shot drive in other parts of the city, in subsequent months.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To contain the spread of flu, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, maternity, childcare and fertility hospitals organised a flu vaccination awareness campaign with Fern Meadows RWA in Bengaluru.

As an extension, the Hospital will be conducting the flu shot drive in other parts of the city, in subsequent months. The drive at the RWA was organised with the objective of creating awareness and the need for the flu vaccination, not just for children but for adults too. As a part of the drive, more than 150 residents participated in the session organised by the hospital.

Amongst all the attendees, senior citizens participated as well. Around 120 vaccines were administered to the residents of ferns meadows RWA which included adults and children.

During the interaction with the RWA, doctors stated that flu, which is often mistaken for the common cold because it has similar symptoms, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza A or B viruses. While anyone can get the flu, children are at a higher risk – especially ones under 5 years of age and they are usually the ones transmitting the virus. June to October is considered as flu season in the country where several head to the hospital for their annual flu shots.

Ravi Mondreti, Member of the Organising Committee of the RWA said, “These shots are a must for everyone including children, their parents and senior citizens amidst the pandemic.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flu common cold
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp