Being human and humane 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What lies above caste, religion, gender, nationality and political attachments, is that we are humans, says Sumit Acharya, co-founder and artistic director of Art Cross Theatre Main. And so, Manushyata – Humanity, a series of poetic dramatic readings conceptualised by him, is an attempt to put humanity above all.

“There is so much happening around us. In all the chaos, we do have what it takes to forgive others and ourselves, we do know the world is a beautiful place only if we bring our beauty inside it, we can learn from history that love can indeed melt the hatred. We will have differences but we can’t be indifferent to humanity,” says Acharya.

The event, taking place until Aug. 25 on various social media platforms, will feature several poets and theatre artistes, including Zafer Mohiuddin, Kavita Vyas Pania and Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, reciting works of renowned Indian poets such as Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Gulzar and Rabindranath Tagore.

“These poems are talking about humanity and how we can make a difference, and that love is more powerful than anything else,” says Acharya about the programme which is being co-produced by Vishal Bhandary, artistic director, ACTM and supported by actor Nidhi Sharma.