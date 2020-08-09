STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Being human and humane 

what lies above caste, religion, gender, nationality and political attachments, is that we are humans, says Sumit Acharya, co-founder and artistic director of Art Cross Theatre Main.

Published: 09th August 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What lies above caste, religion, gender, nationality and political attachments, is that we are humans, says Sumit Acharya, co-founder and artistic director of Art Cross Theatre Main. And so, Manushyata – Humanity, a series of poetic dramatic readings conceptualised by him, is an attempt to put humanity above all.

“There is so much happening around us. In all the chaos, we do have what it takes to forgive others and ourselves, we do know the world is a beautiful place only if we bring our beauty inside it, we can learn from history that love can indeed melt the hatred. We will have differences but we can’t be indifferent to humanity,” says Acharya. 

The event, taking place until Aug. 25 on various social media platforms, will feature several poets and theatre artistes, including Zafer Mohiuddin, Kavita Vyas Pania and Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, reciting works of renowned Indian poets such as Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Gulzar and Rabindranath Tagore.

“These poems are talking about humanity and how we can make a difference, and that love is more powerful than anything else,” says Acharya about the programme which is being co-produced by Vishal Bhandary, artistic director, ACTM and supported by actor Nidhi Sharma. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp