Son, 3 others arrested for man’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested four people for the kidnap and murder of a businessman. Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested P Rajesh Kumar (26), and supari killers Parthiban, (29), Stany (25) and Anand (21) for the murder of builder Paneer Selvam (52) on Friday. Other accused are still at large.

On August 6, at a tea stall, Rajesh told the gang about his father’s plan of visiting a temple near his house in Ramamurthynagar the next day. The gang carried out their plan on Friday when Paneer Selvam was on his way to the temple. The gang abducted him in a rented car, injected him with poison, police said.

Police found that Rajesh had given a supari to kill his father on March 15.