In CM’s absence, Ashoka, Bommai to talk to PM

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood-like situation and damage caused due to heavy rains in Karnataka on Monday. With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, the two ministers will participate in a video conference of rain-affected States with PM Modi.

The ministers have been on a tour of affected districts for about three days and have asked the deputy commissioners to put together an assessment of damage and precautions taken to save lives and livelihoods.

“Given the possibility of more rains causing more damage in the coming days, we will seek an advance from the Disaster Management Fund for the State instead of financial assistance to compensate losses. The estimation of losses is under way. Because of continued rains, flooding and landslides, focus is on rescue, relief and rehabilitation,” Ashoka told TNIE.

On Sunday, Ashoka accompanied minister V Somanna to review the situation in Kodagu. Bommai and Ashoka in a meeting on Sunday shared inputs on their districts’ reviews. On Monday at 9.30am, a final review meeting will be chaired by the two ministers where Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar, officials from the revenue and disaster management departments will be present. Later, the ministers will proceed to the PM’s video conference. While rain has subsided in many parts of the State, landslides, overflowing rivers and rising water levels in dams are continuing to prove a challenge.