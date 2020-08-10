STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah comes out with flood of tweets  

Siddaramaiah spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot and sought to know what relief measures were being taken, considering the river Krishna and its tributaries were in spate. 

Published: 10th August 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 03:07 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The failure of the State government to provide relief to last year’s flood damage has aggravated the condition of this year’s flood. I had warned the ministers a month back about the same but as usual there was no response,” tweeted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah from his hospital bed.  He was admitted in Manipal hospital with fever last week and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Siddaramaiah spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot and sought to know what relief measures were being taken, considering the river Krishna and its tributaries were in spate.  He tweeted, “How many roads and bridges were damaged? And how many of them have been repaired? How much was spent for the same? Will you give the answer at least now Mr Govind Karjol? (Karjol is PWD minister).

Similarly, in a series of tweets, he posed questions to Education minister S Suresh Kumar seeking data about the state of government school buildings and asked Housing minister V Somanna on how many houses were damaged and how many new ones were built.

He also questioned Women and child development minister Shashikala Jolle on the state of anganwadi buildings. Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar drove to Madikeri and Talakaveri where major landslides had occurred and five persons were reported killed in the landslides and floods. 

Rahul calls Siddu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Siddaramaiah and enquired about his health, and Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr Yathindra, MLA, who has also tested positive and is in hospital.

