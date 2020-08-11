Most beds occupied: CCCs take the load off hospitals

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in Bengaluru are bringing down the load on government and private hospitals. A total of 3,480 patients are admitted across the 11 CCCs in the city, and officers in charge of them say a large number of asymptomatic patients are being tested and admitted at these centres.

There are 4,276 beds in these 11 CCCs, and of the 3,480 patients occupying them, 310 were discharged on Monday. The bed vacancy at the centres now stands at 18.67 per cent. The percentage of asymptomatic patients has been gradually on the rise - 83.1 per cent on August 7, 85.8 per cent on August 9, and 88.3 per cent on August 10. Across the state, 83 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic, while 17 per cent are symptomatic.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, who heads the CCC task force, said, “Every day, about 23 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic, and are admitted to CCCs. We also see more than 350 discharges every day. This is reducing the burden on designated Covid hospitals. We also have adequate doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to check on patients.” Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP Special Commissioner and part of the CCC task force, said, “We have arranged for a few oxygen cylinders too for emergency situations.” The officials told TNIE that the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) CCC has a 10,500-bed capacity, and right now, there are 1,500 beds of which 939 are occupied.

A total of 4,000 more beds will be kept ready. “We have 4,000 beds ready, which will be used when there is a case surge. However, we will need additional staffers in such a scenario, which we are working on,” Khan said. Kataria pointed out that two more spots have been identified in the city to create CCCs.A 60-year-old patient who was recently discharged from the Haj Bhavan CCC, said, “The facilities at the CCC are good, it doesn’t feel like we are at a hospital.”