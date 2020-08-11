PUC-II supplementary examzs from Sept 7 to 18

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of pre-university education will hold supplementary exams for PUC-II students from September 7-18. Urdu and Sanskrit exams will be held on September 7 in the morning while the National Skills Qualifications Framework’s information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness, and home science will be held in the afternoon.

History, statistics and biology exams will be held on September 8 in the morning. Hindi will be held on September 9 in the morning and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French will be in the afternoon. English will be conducted on September 10. Optional Kannada, electronics and computer science will be held on September 11 in the morning, and Karnataka music, Hindustani music and geology will be in the afternoon.

Economics and physics will be held on September 12. On September 14, logic, business studies and chemistry will be held in the morning. Kannada will be held on September 15 in the morning. The department has scheduled political science and basic maths on September 16 in the morning, and sociology, accountancy and mathematics on September 17 in the morning. On September 18, Geography will be held in the morning and psychology in the afternoon.