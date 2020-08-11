STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PUC-II supplementary examzs from Sept 7 to 18

The department of pre-university education will hold supplementary exams for PUC-II students from September 7-18. 

Published: 11th August 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Writing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of pre-university education will hold supplementary exams for PUC-II students from September 7-18.  Urdu and Sanskrit exams will be held on September 7 in the morning while the National Skills Qualifications Framework’s  information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness, and home science will be held in the afternoon.

History, statistics and biology exams will be held on September 8 in the morning. Hindi will be held on September 9 in the morning and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic and French will be in the afternoon. English will be conducted on September 10. Optional Kannada, electronics and computer science will be held on September 11 in the morning, and Karnataka music, Hindustani music and geology will be in the afternoon.

Economics and physics will be held on September 12. On September 14, logic, business studies and chemistry will be held in the morning. Kannada will be held on September 15 in the morning. The department has scheduled political science and basic maths on September 16 in the morning, and sociology, accountancy and mathematics on September 17 in the morning. On September 18, Geography will be held in the morning and psychology in the afternoon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp