SSLC results: Percentage ranking for districts to go

BENGALURU: The state has decided to do away with announcing the pass percentage of the different districts, and has instead come up with a three-level grading system. This new format is here to stay, said K G Jagadeesh, Commissioner of Public Instruction, adding that an order in this regard was passed recently.

Earlier, 34 districts were ranked based on the pass percentage of students, with Udupi and Dakshina Kannada usually occupying the top spots. SSLC director Sumangala V said the earlier system was creating “unhealthy competition”, and that the process failed in actually assessing learning.

The new system will now place districts, taluks, blocks and schools in one of three grades - A, B, or C. Grades are decided based on the total number of students in a district who cleared the exams (40%), combined marks secured by all candidates from a district (40%), and the number of students from a district who secured first-class and distinction (20%). Those who have an aggregate above 75 per cent get an A grade, those between 60 and 75 per cent get a B, and those below 60 per cent get C.

Majority of schools under A grade

Under this new system, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar announced that a total of eight districts secured A grade, while 20 districts got B and four districts C grades. As many as 60 educational blocks fall in the A category, 107 in B, and 37 in the C category. A total of 5,859 schools in the state belong to the A grade, 4,310 are B grade, and 4,528 are C grade. Jagadeesh added that the calculation is easy since marks are uploaded online.

Ten on ten

6 students score cent per cent

Six students scored 100% marks in the SSLC exams. They are: Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde, Govt Marikamba PU College, Sirsi; Chirayu K S, Schoenstatt ST Mary’s High School, Bengaluru; Nikhilesh N Marali, Poorna Prajna Education Centre HS, Bengaluru; Dheeraj Reddy M P, Sri Sathyasai Saraswathi English Medium Boys’ High School, Mandya; Anusha A L, Kumaraswamy English Medium High School, Sullia, and Thanmayi I P, St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School, Chikkamagaluru. Another 11 students missed the cent per cent mark by one mark: Aniruddh Suresh Guttikar, Uttara Kannada; Amogh G K, Pranav Vijay Nadgir, Veena M D, Niharika Santosh Kulkarni and Spoorthi A S from Bengaluru; Mahesha G M, Tumakuru; Surabhi S Shetty, Udupi; Sumukha Subrahmanya Shetty and Nidhi Rao from Dakshina Kannada and T S Abhirama from Shivamogga.

HOW THE SCORES SWING