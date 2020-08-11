Sweet celebrations
Covid-19 may have dampened Krishna Janmashtami this year but the occasion doesn’t have to be a lukewarm affair. City chefs help you whip up a sweet celebration with some easy-to-make dishes
BENGALURU: Virtual pujas, no large gatherings and socially-distanced wishes. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. But while most of the regular customs have to be compromised on, the same doesn’t have to be said for food. Since no festival is complete without a feast, we asked city chefs for some easy-to-make recipes that will make the day marking the birth of Krishna a sweet affair.
Sabudana Gulab ki kheer
Ingredients
- Fresh rose petal: 200gm
- Sabudana: 50gm
- Ghee: 20gm
- Mawa: 15gm
- Castor sugar: 80gm
- Cardamon: 10gm
- Cashewnut: 15gm
- Pistachio: 15gm
- Rose water: 5ml
- Milk: 500 ml
- Milkmaid: 20 ml
Method
- Sauté nuts in ghee
- Add milk, Milkmaid, mawa, castor sugar and reduce the mixture on slow flame
- Add soaked sabudana, cardamom powder, rose water and rose petals
- Allow the rose petals and sabudana kheer to cool
- Garnish with rose petals and serve cold
Recipe: Kapil Dubey, Executive Chef, The Den Bengaluru
Panjiri
Ingredients
- Atta: 250gm
- Ghee: 150ml
- Cardamom: 5gm
- Black pepper: 1gm
- Powder sugar: 100gm
- Dried fruits: 50gm
Method
- Heat ghee in big kadhai
- Add atta gradually over a slow flame
- After 10-15 minutes of slow cooking, atta will turn brown
- Remove from heat and let it cool down to room temperature
- Add sugar, cardamom power and chopped dried fruits
- Can be stored up to seven days in airtight container
Recipe: Sougata Halder, executive chef, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park
Mathura ke pede
Ingredients
- Cow milk mawa: 250 gm
- Green cardamom: 5 (pounded and powdered)
- Desi ghee: 3 tbsp
- Almond slivers: 1 tbsp for garnish
- Tagar (Boora sugar): 200 gm
- Grain sugar: 250 gm
- Water: ½ cup
- Desi ghee: 1 tbsp
Method
- In a sauce pan, add sugar and water and heat till to make syrup. Reduce the flame to medium heat and stir the syrup till it reaches a single string consistency (without caramalisation)
- Add the ghee and stir till it thickens
- Remove from heat and continuously stir it, till it deforms from a thick frothy syrup to a thick mass and then to finely powdered soft sugar
- Crumble mawa and roast in a pan on medium heat. It must not become dry at any stage and to avoid the same keep adding 3 tbsp ghee at small intervals. If the mawa still becomes dry, add 1 tbsp milk (only if required)
- Stir till it becomes dark brown.
- Remove from flame. Add cardamom powder and 150 gm Tagar (reserve 50 gm for coating) while the mawa mix is still warm. Mix well till uniform
- Roll the mix into small balls and gently roll them up in reserved Tagar to lightly coat. Garnish with almond slivers. Enjoy them at room temperature
Recipe: Sandeep Kalra, Executive Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Makhana kheer
Ingredients
- Makhana: 2cup
- Milk: 500 ml
- Jaggery: 150gm
- Cashewnuts chopped: 100gm
- Green cardamom powder: 2tsp
- Saffron: for garnish
- Ghee: 4tsp
Method
- Heat the pan with ghee, add makhana and fry it nicely till it gets crisp. Keep aside
- Blend one cup of roasted makhana to form powder
- Heat the pan with ghee, fry the dried nuts till it turns golden colour. Keep aside
- In a pot, boil the milk and add jaggery with cardamom powder
- Then add makhana powder, stir it well. Add whole roasted makhana
- Simmer for 10 minutes on a low to medium flame until makhana gets soft and the milk thickens a bit. Stir occasionally
- Garnish with fried cashewnuts and saffron (optional)
- Serve chilled or warm
Recipe: Yam Bahadur Thapa, Asian Sous Chef at Brigade Hospitality Services Limited