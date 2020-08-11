Sweet celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Virtual pujas, no large gatherings and socially-distanced wishes. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. But while most of the regular customs have to be compromised on, the same doesn’t have to be said for food. Since no festival is complete without a feast, we asked city chefs for some easy-to-make recipes that will make the day marking the birth of Krishna a sweet affair.

Sabudana Gulab ki kheer

Ingredients

Fresh rose petal: 200gm

Sabudana: 50gm

Ghee: 20gm

Mawa: 15gm

Castor sugar: 80gm

Cardamon: 10gm

Cashewnut: 15gm

Pistachio: 15gm

Rose water: 5ml

Milk: 500 ml

Milkmaid: 20 ml

Method

Sauté nuts in ghee

Add milk, Milkmaid, mawa, castor sugar and reduce the mixture on slow flame

Add soaked sabudana, cardamom powder, rose water and rose petals

Allow the rose petals and sabudana kheer to cool

Garnish with rose petals and serve cold

Recipe: Kapil Dubey, Executive Chef, The Den Bengaluru

Panjiri

Ingredients

Atta: 250gm

Ghee: 150ml

Cardamom: 5gm

Black pepper: 1gm

Powder sugar: 100gm

Dried fruits: 50gm

Method

Heat ghee in big kadhai

Add atta gradually over a slow flame

After 10-15 minutes of slow cooking, atta will turn brown

Remove from heat and let it cool down to room temperature

Add sugar, cardamom power and chopped dried fruits

Can be stored up to seven days in airtight container

Recipe: Sougata Halder, executive chef, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Mathura ke pede

Ingredients

Cow milk mawa: 250 gm

Green cardamom: 5 (pounded and powdered)

Desi ghee: 3 tbsp

Almond slivers: 1 tbsp for garnish

Tagar (Boora sugar): 200 gm

Grain sugar: 250 gm

Water: ½ cup

Desi ghee: 1 tbsp

Method

In a sauce pan, add sugar and water and heat till to make syrup. Reduce the flame to medium heat and stir the syrup till it reaches a single string consistency (without caramalisation)

Add the ghee and stir till it thickens

Remove from heat and continuously stir it, till it deforms from a thick frothy syrup to a thick mass and then to finely powdered soft sugar

Crumble mawa and roast in a pan on medium heat. It must not become dry at any stage and to avoid the same keep adding 3 tbsp ghee at small intervals. If the mawa still becomes dry, add 1 tbsp milk (only if required)

Stir till it becomes dark brown.

Remove from flame. Add cardamom powder and 150 gm Tagar (reserve 50 gm for coating) while the mawa mix is still warm. Mix well till uniform

Roll the mix into small balls and gently roll them up in reserved Tagar to lightly coat. Garnish with almond slivers. Enjoy them at room temperature

Recipe: Sandeep Kalra, Executive Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

Makhana kheer

Ingredients

Makhana: 2cup

Milk: 500 ml

Jaggery: 150gm

Cashewnuts chopped: 100gm

Green cardamom powder: 2tsp

Saffron: for garnish

Ghee: 4tsp

Method

Heat the pan with ghee, add makhana and fry it nicely till it gets crisp. Keep aside

Blend one cup of roasted makhana to form powder

Heat the pan with ghee, fry the dried nuts till it turns golden colour. Keep aside

In a pot, boil the milk and add jaggery with cardamom powder

Then add makhana powder, stir it well. Add whole roasted makhana

Simmer for 10 minutes on a low to medium flame until makhana gets soft and the milk thickens a bit. Stir occasionally

Garnish with fried cashewnuts and saffron (optional)

Serve chilled or warm

Recipe: Yam Bahadur Thapa, Asian Sous Chef at Brigade Hospitality Services Limited

