Delay in action against person who posted controversial content triggered Bengaluru violence: Congress

Three people killed and several others injured after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew.

Bengaluru violence

Police vehicles torched in front of DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed on Wednesday alleged that the delay in police action against the person who posted controversial content on social media had triggered violence in Bengaluru.

"A post was put up by a person on the social media but police did not take immediate action. The delay in action against the person who posted the content had created tension in the area. They should have taken immediate action who had posted this," Ahmed told ANI.

"Congress MLA immediately said that the person who posted the content had nothing to do with him. He condemned it," he said.

Responding to Karnataka Minister CT Ravi's claim that violence was "planned riot" and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind it, the Congress leader said that it is totally irresponsible and wrong statement.

"We do not agree with such statements. These are his political statements," he said.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post allegedly made by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen.

150 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now. 

