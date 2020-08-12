STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Do not privatise Railways: Station masters

The memo also demanded that a month’s salary be given as incentives to station masters as they had to be on duty during the pandemic.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Railway station masters stage protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru branch of the All India Station Masters Association on Tuesday held a protest in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in support of a few demands, including the need to end the ongoing efforts to privatise certain aspects of the railways. They submitted a memorandum for the Prime Minister, Railway Board and the Railway Minister through the DRM’s office.

“Similar protests are being held across the country. Around 20 people were present at the protest in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said B P Kumaraswamy, general secretary, All India Station Masters Association, South Western Railway.

The memo flayed the Centre’s decision to privatise railways. “The government announced 100% FDI in almost all activities performed by railways,” the memo said. The Bibek Debroy Committee aimed at breaking Indian Railways into pieces, it charged. The recent move to call for an expression of interest to introduce 151 private trains along different routes is another step, it added.

“Railways should not be viewed from a commercial perspective. Railways have a social responsibility to carry food grains to every nook and corner of the country,” Kumaraswamy added.  

The memo also demanded that a month’s salary be given as incentives to station masters as they had to be on duty during the pandemic. “The insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh announced for health department employees needs to be extended to station masters too as they risked their lives and that of their families,” the memo added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp