STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gosha Hospital to be Covid maternity facility

The Gosha Hospital comes under the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a large number of pregnant women testing positive for Covid and many turning up at the trauma care centre of Victoria Hospital, the government has now identified Gosha Hospital in Shivajinagar as a dedicated Covid maternity facility. The hospital will have 80 dedicated beds for pregnant Covid-positive patients and will start functioning in the next two days.

The Gosha Hospital comes under the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute. Dr Manoj Kumar H V, Dean and Director of Bowring Institute said, “Since there was an overload of patients at Victoria Hospital, the government identified Gosha Hospital as a dedicated Covid maternity hospital. Those who test negative for Covid will be sent to Vani Vilas Hospital.”

“The hospital was to start functioning from Monday, but there are staff constraints as many are under quarantine. Additional staff will be deployed from Bangalore Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI). Right now, there are only a few PG students and doctors and we are waiting for more staff. For emergencies, we have identified 13 beds at Bowring Hospital and some are admitted here. After Gosha Hospital starts functioning, we will shift them there,” Dr Manoj added.

Dr Anitha G S, Assistant Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, BMCRI, said there are 200 pregnant patients at the Victoria Hospital trauma care centre and the patient load is only increasing. “The deliveries for Covid patients so far have been successful. We are even looking after non-Covid patients and we conduct about 30 deliveries daily. But since Covid cases are increasing, the government is identifying a separate hospital,” said Dr Anitha.

Meanwhile, Vani Vilas Hospital has conducted 198 deliveries during the pandemic, with 200 babies including four pairs of twins. “The first 100 babies were delivered between May 9 and July 17. The next 100 babies were delivered in just 23 days between July 17 and August 10. Most of the deliveries were normal deliveries and both the babies and mothers are fine,” Dr Anitha added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp