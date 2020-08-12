STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll process yet to start, BBMP may get administrator again

The state government has already postponed the Gram Panchayat elections indefinitely.

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagra Palike (BBMP) is likely to get an administrator again. The term of the councillors will end in September, but due to the pandemic, the election process has still not started.

In the previous term in 2015, the ward reservation was announced by April and election notification by August. The results were out on August 25, and the mayor and deputy mayor were on the job by September.But this year, due to the pandemic, everything has taken a backseat. The Urban Development Department has till now only completed the delimitation of wards. The reservation process for each ward is still left to be done. The process has to be has done once in five years.

State Election Commissioner Basavaraju said that ward reservation has to be issued by the government. “It is our task to start the election process after the ward reservation is done. In fact, we had even approached the High Court which had directed the government to complete the ward reservation process. But till date, there has been no intimation on this,” he said.The state government has already postponed the Gram Panchayat elections indefinitely. And now, the government is not in a position to hold the civic body elections.

Confirming that there is a proposal to appoint an administrator, an Urban Development Department source said, “The election process has not yet started. We need time. Though there are requests from BBMP councillors to extend their term for three more months, the government is unlikely to agree to this.”
If an administrator is appointed this year in the absence of a full-fledged BBMP Council, it will be the third time this is done since the BBMP was formed in 2007. From 1967 to 2006, 23 administrators were appointed in the then Bangalore City Corporation/BBMP.

