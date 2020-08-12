Schoolboy to PM Modi: I cannot study, but my friends can, what did I do wrong?

Express News Service

BENGALURU: James M (name changed), a sixth-grader at a private school in the city, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and local education department officials after his school issued him a transfer certificate and blocked his access to online classes, for not paying the fee. The issue spiralled after his father Sebastian asked the school to follow state government guidelines, which specify that parents should not be forced to pay the fee. The trouble started on Thursday when James’ access to online tool was removed.

Sebastian told TNIE, “I checked with other parents and they said it was working fine for them. When I asked the school authorities whether there was a technical glitch, there was no response,” he said. After he sent a strongly worded letter asking the school to issue a transfer certificate if online classes cannot be resumed, the school, which is in Whitefield, sent the TC on Monday.

Other parents too alleged that the school is insisting on one-time payment of the fee, and has been harassing students who have not paid. James in his letter to the PM says, “I cannot study, but all my friends can. What did I do wrong to anybody or to the school? I was the best performer in curricular and co-curricular activities and used to get an A, A+ in all my exams. But due to fee issues, they blocked my studies, and on Saturday (August 8), they expelled me from school. In my 6th grade, I have never been absent, and today is my first absence.” He pleaded with the Prime Minister to intervene and “allow him to continue with his studies”.

Officials of EuroSchool did not respond, despite several attempts to reach them. Block Education Officer Hanumantharaya, said that the education department is proparent, but denied claims that the school declined online access to students. “We resolved all issues in July after a meeting was called between parents and the school administration. Later, online access was given to all students. Also, the school agreed to payment of fees in instalments,” he said.