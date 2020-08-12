‘These ideas about migrants and migration were often based on flimsy evidence’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next great migration is upon us. The trouble is, from the earliest years of childhood, we are taught that plants, animals, and people belong in certain places. It’s why we call the goose the “Canada” goose, the maple the “Japanese” maple. It’s why we use the camel to represent the Middle East and the kangaroo to stand for Australia. It’s why we use our imagined or known continental origins as shorthand to describe ourselves in everything from our social interactions to our medical forms: we are “Americans,” or “Africans,” or “Asians,” or “Europeans,” a centuries-old marker encoded visually in the color of our skin and the texture of our hair, regardless of where we might happen to live.

By describing peoples and species as “from” certain places, we invoke a specific idea about the past. It traces back to the eighteenth century, when European naturalists first started cataloging the natural world. Assuming that peoples and wild creatures had stayed mostly fixed in their places throughout history, they named creatures and peoples based on those places, conflating one with the other as if they’d been joined since time immemorial.

Those centuries-old taxonomies formed the foundation for modern ideas about our biological history. Today a range of fields from ecology to genetics and biogeography allude to long periods of isolation in our distant past, when species and peoples remained ensconced in their habitats, each evolving in their separate locales.This stillness at the center of our ideas about the past necessarily casts migrants and migrations as anomalous and disruptive.

Early 20th-century naturalists dismissed migration as an ecologically useless and even dangerous behavior, warning of “disastrous results” should migrant animals be allowed to move freely. Conservationists and other scientists warned that human migration, too, would precipitate biological calamity. The most predictable outcome of human migration—sexual reproduction between people who traced their ancestry to different places— would result in degenerated, mutant hybrids, leading scientists proclaimed.

The free movement of peoples would allow hungry hordes of foreigners to overrun the country, postwar population biologists said, pointing to their studies of population dynamics in butterflies and rats. Would-be human migrants, one wrote, would not “starve gracefully.” They’d migrate, to our ruin. Wild species on the move, late twentieth-century ecologists added, would trigger “environmental apocalypse.”

These ideas about migrants and migration were often based on flimsy evidence: mysterious female body parts that don’t, in fact, exist; hybrid monsters that have never been found; a storied spectacle of wild migrants leaping into the Arctic sea that never, in fact, happened; a phenomenon of crazed aggression and voraciousness produced by crowding that doesn’t actually transpire. For decades, they suppressed the truth about the promise of migration, regardless. Geneticists who discovered the fact of our common migratory history minimized its extent.

