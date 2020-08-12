This Independence Day, pedal for freedom from fuel

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bicycle Mayors have launched a nationwide campaign, along with city-based digital advocacy group Jhatkaa.org, to make India a cyclist-friendly country. A petition launched in Bengaluru by bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran, has over 6,000 signatures.

The petition urges for temporary pop-up bicycle tracks connecting industrial areas to efficiently restart the economy in a safe, environment-friendly and congestion-free way and make busy shopping areas cycling or walking-only zones across the city.

Two videos were released to urge people to start pedalling this Independence Day, as a symbol for freedom from fuel. Shikha Kumar, campaign manager, Jhatkaa.org, said, “The spike in bicycle sales across the country in the past few months has proven that cycling is not just being seen as a recreational activity, but as a mode of public transport that also enables physical distancing. Our cities don’t have a cycling ecosystem – we need dedicated lanes, basic infrastructure like public sharing stands.”

“The bicycle is the simplest solution to complex problems. We need collective action and a shift in mindset among citizens and governments,” said Sonal Kulkarni from the India chapter of BYCS.