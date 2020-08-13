STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Arsonists not from my constituency: MLA Srinivasa Murthy

It was as if the rioters were prepared and waiting for an opportune moment.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru violence

Police vehicles torched in front of DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The violence on Tuesday night in Bengaluru East, in which three people lost their lives in police firing and several others including some media persons and over 50 policemen were injured, was “pre-planned”, according top official sources.

“The speed, the scale and preparedness for the violence and outrage that the mobsters had unleashed at the DJ Halli police station, surrounding areas and Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra is disproportionate to the provocation behind the violence – a highly objectionable post by his nephew P Naveen.

It was as if the rioters were prepared and waiting for an opportune moment. It was like an outburst of pent-up anger, which only needed a trigger,” said sources on condition of anonymity. “The DJ Halli police were informed about accused P Naveen’s objectionable post on Facebook by someone around 7pm and even as they were in the process of informing their senior officers; around 7.30 pm,

Muzzamil Pasha of the Secular Democratic Party of India (SDPI), along with a group of around 15-20 people, walked into the police station pretending to be a peace broker. Within minutes, the DJ Halli police station was gheraoed and damaged by hundreds of arsonists.

The police were unprepared for the scale of violence. The arson continued till the police firing started around 10.30pm,” said the officer. “The police are sieving through WhatsApp messages of the arrested to verify the mastermind behind the attack. We are also checking Naveen’s social media posts,” he added. 

Haven’t spoken to nephew since decade: MLA

The MLA told The New Indian Express that soon after Naveen’s Facebook post became viral, a huge mob of 3,000 to 4,000 people gheraoed and torched his house in Kaval Byrasandra. “None of them were from my constituency. They were outsiders and had come prepared with iron rods and fuel. This was a well-planned attack. They didn’t give us any time to call the police.

I don’t rule out political reasons behind it,” he said. Srinivasa Murthy, a popular politician, said he has not been on talking terms with Naveen for a decade now. But Naveen’s photograph is present in all hoardings of Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra. “He is 25 years old and unemployed. He maybe exploiting his uncle’s image for his own vested interests,” said a source in the know of the local politics. Naveen got married two months ago.

Devara Jeevana Halli and Kadugondana Halli, the two commercial and residential areas, are the communal nerve centres of Bengaluru. “The city police were on high alert on the eve of the Ram Janmabhoomi foundation-laying ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5, but fortunately, the day passed off peacefully without a single incident.

Tuesday’s violence happened exactly a week later. DJ Halli and KG Halli, along with some other areas, have been on alert since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir followed by anti-CAA and NRC protests. DJ Halli was the venue of the Bilal Bagh protest on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi,” said another officer. That the Popular Front of India (PFI) and SDPI have a strong presence in DJ Halli and KG Halli is not a secret. “ The SDPI is trying to strengthen its vote base in the area, but not everybody supports them. The police depend on local people for ground-level information,” he added.

NIGHT OF HORROR

Widespread violence breaks out in Kaval Byrasandra, dozens of people attack the MLA’s residence on
Tuesday night over a sacrilegious Facebook post

Mobsters torch the house of the MLA, allegedly using petrol bombs. P Naveen, the MLA’s nephew,
surrenders before the police claiming that his Facebook account is hacked. Naveen’s house is
ransacked too

Thousands gather in front of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. Set DJ Halli police station on fire

As mob continues its rampage by torching police vehicles and pelting stones on houses in KG Halli,
the police open fire at the mob. Three are killed

SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS UNDER SCANNER
The accused P Naveen (25) had allegedly posted a sacrilegious post on his Facebook page, which was deleted soon after it went viral and led to Tuesday violence. According to some unconfirmed reports, Naveen had posted the objectionable material allegedly in reaction to a derogatory post against a Hindu deity which was posted on social media some time back. The police have, however, refused to comment on the matter. “We are investigating the social media posts of Naveen and some others, who have been arrested for their involvement in the riots,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DJ Halli Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy Bengaluru violence SDPI
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp